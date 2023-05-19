Jail term for causing mental, physical suffering to child artistes: NCPCR

Engaging any child in a TV show, radio programme, Instagram reel or sports competition which may cause them unnecessary mental or physical suffering could now invite a jail term of up to three years as per the new guidelines passed on Thursday by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The production houses will also will also have to register child artistes with the district magistrate. State government officials have been asked to digitise the mechanism of registration of the child actors.

The guidelines regulate the engagement of children in the entertainment sector, including reality shows, TV serials, movies, news and content creation for social media and OTT platforms.

The draft ‘Regulatory Guidelines for Child Participation in the Entertainment Industry’ were issued last year.

The NCPCR has formed a committee of stakeholders, including CBFC board member Vani Tripathi, CINTAA general secretary Amit Behl and Nayanika Mahtani of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, besides officials of BCCC, EMMC and Ministry of Labour and Employment. The draft guidelines were publicly made available for stakeholder recommendations.

Key among the changes in the new guidelines is the inclusion of content generation in social media platforms. And no content can be made, including a child where their consent is not made. Children will be liable for a break every three hours, and no child will be made to work for more than six hours or between 7 pm and 8 am.

Children should not be cast in roles or situations that are “inappropriate” to the child or exposed to ridicule, insult, discouragement, harsh comments or behaviour that could affect their emotional health. Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 will come into play in such situations.

And as per section 77 of the same act, children cannot be shown consuming alcohol, smoking or using any other substance.

Additionally, producers of shows will be accountable for making deposits of 20% of the child’s wages in fixed deposits.

Cinemas, reality TV shows, documentaries, dramas, shows where children anchor, talent and quiz competitions, and sports competitions will come under the guidelines. Social media content, including reels and short videos, will be considered, including those where the child or a family member makes economic benefit from the show.

The previous guidelines to regulate children in the entertainment sector were last issued in 2011, the child rights body said. DH had previously reported that amendments in related laws, including the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the Child Labour Amendment Act, 2016, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 have necessitated the new guidelines.