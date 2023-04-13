Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi.

Another person, Ghulam, son of Maksudan, was also killed in the encounter.

They both were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and they both carried an award of Rs 5 lakh each.

The police recovered foreign-made weapons.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed and his brother were produced before a court in Prayagraj on Thursday. They were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam around 11:10 am amid security deployment.

While Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought from a Bareilly jail.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, Ashraf, their family members and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

(With inputs from PTI)