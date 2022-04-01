Jaipur Lit Fest heads to the Maldives

From scenic Boulder to bustling London, Jaipur Literature Festival, more colloquially JLF to fans and followers, has expanded its footprint across the world. Its outposts include global hubs such as New York, Toronto, Doha, and Adelaide. Almost all big urban centres where sizable numbers flock to hear and be close to authors they admire. JLF is venturing into a different format for the first time—with an edition in the idyllic Maldives. This is right amongst the sunny sand, serene sea, and spectacular skies that this island nation is famed for.

JLF Soneva Fushi, scheduled for May 13–22, will be an exclusive version of the festival. A partnership between Soneva and Festival organisers, Teamwork Arts, JLF Soneva Fushi is bringing some of the world's top authors, cultural leaders and thought-provoking speakers to the white sands of Soneva Fushi. Just by the very nature of the island resort, it will have limited access, even though it will be spread over ten days, including two weekends, designed to increase the audience numbers.

"It's been a dream project to take JLF to Soneva Fushi in the Maldives," said Sanjoy Roy, MD, Teamwork Arts. "The festival in Soneva—it's 150 people each weekend across two weekends. It's going to be a high-end bespoke festival. Our all-new edition will focus on climate crises, history, geology, fiction and film, alongside delectable cuisine and diverse music and poetry traditions, bringing together the best of world cultures in one place that includes the sun and the sea."

A team from the Soneva Fushi edition attended the festival at Jaipur earlier this year, where they shed light on the highlights.

"We are so proud to host the first edition of JLF Soneva Fushi, the first-ever Maldives iteration of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival," said Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva. "The festival's remarkable programme is an opportunity to reconnect with the pure joy of literature and the arts. I cannot wait to welcome the lineup of outstanding international authors to our shores."

Those who attend the festival will be amongst a galaxy of 30 of the most sought-after speakers. Attendees will benefit from being up close with David Wallace Wells, Ranjit Hoskote, Shobhaa De, Shashi Tharoor, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Pavan K. Varma and Elif Shafak, besides festival directors Namita Gokhale and William Dalrymple.

You could be discussing politics with authors Chimamanda Adichie Ngozi, Damon Galgut, Hillary Clinton's chief of staff Huma Abedin, investigative Journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, or hear Mira Nair, André Aciman and Vikas Swarup on film and adaptations.

There is a session on travel writing and multiple ones on history. Fiction and poetry remain a bedrock, of course. Climate is a highlight, especially relevant as rising sea levels threaten the host nation.

The days will start and end with music, as is the JLF tradition, and include some unique events and experiences, which are signature Soneva offerings. The weekend programme is dedicated to flagship events, including keynote addresses, gala dinners, sunset poetry cruises, live musical performances and film screenings, all within the resort, located on Baa atoll, about 150 kilometres north of capital Malé.

It will not come cheap, of course. The site mentions a full-board, four-night stay from $6,800 for two guests, complimentary domestic transfers and full access to the festival programme.

The resort, which was the original Soneva known for barefoot luxury, has 64 one- to nine-bedroom beachfront villas and eight one- and two-bedroom Water Retreats. Twelve dining destinations offer an array of cuisines.

Resources permitting, this might just be the most picturesque JLF edition you can attend!

Check out DH's latest videos