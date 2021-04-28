Jairam, Tharoor demand virtual meetings of Parliamentary panels

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday renewed their demand for virtual meetings of Parliamentary standing committees.

"I am requesting this once again for the umpteenth time. Speaker Lok Sabha Om Birla and Chairman Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, please allow virtual meetings of the standing committees," Ramesh, chairman of the Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, said.

Ramesh was supported by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the chairman of the standing committee on Information Technology, who said the last meeting he had convened had to be cancelled for want of quorum.

"There are so many issues of utmost public importance that need to be discussed urgently," Ramesh said.

Tharoor said he "strongly agreed" with Ramesh and had made the request for allowing virtual meetings of standing committees last year.

"We are stymied because virtual participation is not allowed and physical meetings are impossible in the present circumstances," Tharoor said.

The Budget Session of Parliament was adjourned on March 25, two weeks before its scheduled closure due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.