Jaishankar, Blinken to discuss Modi's visit to US on invitation from Biden

The meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New Delhi this week is likely to kickstart the preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington DC later this year on an invitation from President Joe Biden.

Jaishankar and Blinken are likely to have a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi this week. The meeting is likely to see the two sides starting a discussion on the deliverables of Modi’s visit to Washington DC and his meeting with Biden, tentatively proposed to take place either in June or July this year, according to the sources aware of India-US engagement.

“India is a global strategic partner of ours. We have a wide, broad, deep relationship with India,” Ned Price, the spokesperson of the US State Department, said in Washington DC ahead of Blinken’s arrival in New Delhi and his bilateral meeting with Jaishankar. He said that the two sides would have a lot on the agenda for the bilateral talks. “We share a vision with India of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and India is a key partner of ours bilaterally, in the context of the Quad as well, other international groupings, even as we’ve attempted to stitch together some of the partnerships in which India has been a key player.”

Blinken and Jaishankar were expected to join their Australian and Japanese counterparts – Penny Wong and Yoshimasa Hayashi – for a meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers on the sideline of the G20 meet in New Delhi. But uncertainty now looms large over the meeting of the foreign ministers of the four nations as a section of media reported that Hayashi might not travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 conclave and instead a deputy minister might represent the Japanese Government. It is not clear if the Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister will also take part in the Quad meeting, which was planned to discuss preparations for the summit of the four-nation bloc in Sydney later this year.

India and the US also joined the United Arab Emirates and Israel to launch a new four-nation coalition – I2U2 – in October 2021 and elevated it to the level of leaders with a summit in July 2022.

Biden is expected to visit New Delhi to attend the G20 summit, which Modi will host on September 9 and 10. He has invited Modi for a state visit to Washington DC before his own tour to New Delhi. The two sides have been discussing the proposal over the past few weeks and Jaishankar and Blinken may discuss dates and deliverables during the bilateral meeting on the sideline of the G20 conclave in New Delhi on Thursday or Friday.

Modi had visited Washington DC several times after taking over as the prime minister of India. But most of his visits had either been official or on the sideline of multilateral or plurilateral summits.

If Modi travels to Washington DC on an invitation from Biden, it is going to be his first state visit to the US. It is also going to be his second visit to the US after Biden succeeded Donald Trump.

Biden hosted Modi and the leaders of the other partners of the Quad – Japan and Australia – for a summit of the four-nation bloc in the White House in September 2021. The prime minister had brief bilateral meetings with the US president on the sideline of the summit. He also had a meeting with the US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Modi and Biden, however, have spoken to each other over the phone several times and have met on the sidelines of other conclaves, the latest being the 17th G20 summit at Bali in Indonesia.