India, UK discuss Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific

Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific with UK CDS

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 22 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 22:32 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets UK CDS General Nicholas Carter. Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed the Afghanistan situation and the issues related to the Indo-Pacific with UK Chief of the Defence Staff General Nicholas Carter.

Carter, who is on an India visit, met Jaishankar here.

"Conversation centered around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted along with a picture from the meeting.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also met Carter and discussed India-UK defence and security cooperation, and exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan.

