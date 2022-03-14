Jaishankar mourns death of 5 Indian students in Canada

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday mourned the demise of five Indian students who were killed in a road accident near Toronto, Canada.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Deeply mourn the passing away of five Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured."

Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance. https://t.co/MAkMz0uwJ7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 14, 2022

Jaishankar also said that the Indian Consulate General in Toronto will provide all the necessary support and assistance in this regard.

The Minister's tweet was in reply to Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria's post late Sunday night in which he said besides the five victims, two were also injured in the accident on Saturday.

According to media reports, the accident occurred on a highway when the passenger van in which the students were travelling in that collided with a tractor-trailer.

Check out the latest videos from DH: