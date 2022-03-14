Jaishankar mourns death of 5 Indian students in Canada

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday mourned the demise of five Indian students who were killed in a road accident near Toronto, Canada.
Taking to Twitter, he said, "Deeply mourn the passing away of five Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured."
Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance. https://t.co/MAkMz0uwJ7
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 14, 2022
Jaishankar also said that the Indian Consulate General in Toronto will provide all the necessary support and assistance in this regard.
The Minister's tweet was in reply to Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria's post late Sunday night in which he said besides the five victims, two were also injured in the accident on Saturday.
According to media reports, the accident occurred on a highway when the passenger van in which the students were travelling in that collided with a tractor-trailer.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks
Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?
Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?
Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71
Forest department plans database of snake catchers
War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls
Save Lalbagh lake from certain death
DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?
'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards
MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view