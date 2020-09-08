Jaishankar reaches Moscow, expected to meet his Chinese counterpart

Amid escalating tension on the bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, Russia on Tuesday expressed hope that India and China would reach a “common ground” during the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart in the Chinese Government, Wang Yi, in Moscow.

Jaishankar reached Moscow on Tuesday to take part in a conclave of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister on the side-line of the conclave on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too had bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, on the side-line of another SCO meet in the capital of Russia last Friday.

“Russia is hopeful and will be happy to see that India and China reach common ground in these meetings and reach a mutually acceptable solution (to the military stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations),” Roman Babushkin, Moscow’s deputy envoy to New Delhi, said here on Tuesday.

Moscow has been quietly in touch with both New Delhi and Beijing to resolve the military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations.

It, however, publicly maintains that the two neighbouring nations should defuse tension along the LAC through bilateral negotiations. Unlike the mediation offers made by the United States President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin’s government preferred to back-channel talks with New Delhi and Beijing and tacitly nudged the two sides to hold high-level talks on the side-line of the SCO meets it is hosting in Moscow.

“We are hopeful of positive developments for the sake of a peaceful neighbourhood between the two great civilizations,” he said, adding: “Constructive relationship between our Indian and Chinese friends is very important to promote regional dialogue on stability and sustainable development.”

Jaishankar will also hold a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his stay in Moscow. Besides, Lavrov, Wang and Jaishankar will also hold a trilateral RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting on the side-line of the SCO meet, said Babushkin.

Lavrov recently chaired a video conference of the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), with both Jaishankar and Wang participating.

“(The) SCO, BRICS and the RIC provide opportunities for practical cooperation between member states (of the blocs),” said the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Russia in New Delhi.

The tension between India and China escalated further following an incident on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto boundary between the two nations, on the south bank of Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday.

The Chinese PLA soldiers made a move to close-in with a position of the Indian Army but were dissuaded. The PLA troops then fired in the air to intimidate the Indian Army personnel.

Beijing, however, claimed that the PLA troops had been forced to take countermeasures after the Indian Army personnel fired warning shots at them.