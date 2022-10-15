Jaishankar speaks to Cleverly over India-UK roadmap 2030

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, even as the relations between India and the UK of late came under stress with the two nations set to miss the Diwali deadline for concluding negotiations for a trade deal.

Jaishankar and Cleverly discussed ways not only to add momentum to the efforts to salvage the proposed deal but also to stay on course to implement the Roadmap 2030, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then counterpart Boris Johnson had agreed upon during a virtual summit in May 2021.

“A good conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Reviewed various aspects of our bilateral relationship and committed to taking forward Roadmap 2030 expeditiously,” Jaishankar tweeted after talking to Cleverly over the phone.

The Free Trade Agreement was included as a key milestone in the India-UK Roadmap 2030. Modi and Johnson had earlier this year set Diwali as the deadline for concluding the trade deal.

New Delhi has been quietly working on a plan for a visit by Modi to London later this month to join his new counterpart Liz Truss in witnessing the signing of the trade deal.

But uncertainty now looms large over Modi’s visit to the UK, as the officials of the two sides are now unlikely to be able to narrow differences and work out a comprehensive deal within the next few weeks, let alone before the Diwali, which is just about nine days away.

Truss’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman recently expressed “concerns” and “reservation” over the possibility of the proposed trade agreement opening up doors for increased immigration from India to the UK.