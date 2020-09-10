Jaishankar-Wang Yi meeting live updates: External Affairs Minister will meet Chinese foreign minister shortly

Amid border tensions between India and China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is going to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday. The prime focus of the meeting is expected to be reducing the tensions along the LAC. Stay tuned for live updates on the significant meeting.
India-China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation, this was the consensus when defence ministers met. EAM will meet Chinese foreign minister shortly where he'll discuss it. India committed to resolving border situation via peaceful negotiations: MEA (ANI)
There was an excellent discussion on bilateral matters, regional developments and international issues of concern: MEA spokesperson on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. (ANI)
On the sidelines of the SCO meet,Jaishankaris expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpartWangYi. Both India and China are members of the influential regional bloc that primarily focuses on security related issues.
External Affairs Minister SJaishankaron Thursday attended the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
External Affairs Minister SJaishankaron Thursday held separate meetings with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts and agreed to cooperate with the key Central Asian countries on regional concerns and security.