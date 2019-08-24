Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2019, 14:39pm ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2019, 14:59pm ist
Arun Jaitley. PTI file photo

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be cremated on Sunday afternoon at the Nigambodh Ghat, BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said.

Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS at 12.07 pm was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks. He was admitted there on August 9. 

Jaitley's body will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence after formalities are completed at the AIIMS. On Sunday morning, his body will be taken to the BJP headquarters where leaders across the political spectrum are expected to pay their last respects.

From BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites. 

