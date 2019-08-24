Jaitley's body taken to his residence

Several leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah, on Saturday, offered floral tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley at his Kailash Colony residence in south Delhi.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66



Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS here after prolonged illness and is survived by his wife and children. His body was later brought to his residence.

Union ministers Shah, Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and BJP working president J P Nadda were among those who paid their last respects to Jaitley.

A number of Delhi BJP leaders, east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and party workers also paid homage to the senior BJP leader.