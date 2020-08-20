Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 20 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 14:04 ist
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Credit: PTI Photo

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister said he would be admitted to the hospital and requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get checked.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Jal Shakti
COVID-19

