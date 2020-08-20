Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for Covid-19.
The minister said he would be admitted to the hospital and requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get checked.
अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें।
— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020
Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'
Who’s the best first lady of US?
Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why
Big tech’s domination reaches new heights
Alternative ways to assess learning
Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama
DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained