Jallianwala Bagh Memorial (amendment) Bill passed in LS

Jallianwala Bagh Memorial (amendment) Bill passed in LS

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India,
  • Aug 02 2019, 16:00pm ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2019, 16:20pm ist
Lok Sabha passed a bill which seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member of a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial amid a walkout by the Congress. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill which seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member of a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial amid a walkout by the Congress.

The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill states that it seeks to "delete" the mention of 'President of the Indian National Congress' as a trustee.

The bill was passed by a voice vote amid Congress walkout. Earlier, amendments moved by opposition parties were defeated by a division of votes.

A division sought by opposition members at the time of consideration of the bill was also defeated 214 in favour of the consideration and 30 against it. 

Jallianwala Bagh
Lok Sabha
Comments (+)
 