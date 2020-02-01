Jamia Alumni Association blames BJP's Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Varma, Kapil Mishra for Jamia firing

The Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association has filed a police complaint against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Varma and Kapil Mishra, alleging that their actions and speeches led to the Jamia firing incident on Thursday.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The association has also lodged a complaint against the man, its president Shifa Urrehman Khan said.

"We have lodged a complaint against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Varma and Kapil Mishra. Their instigation has led to this incident where our student got injured. We want a detailed investigation against them," he said.

The complaint was filed at the New Friends Colony police station late on Thursday and a its copy was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police Commissioner and DCP South Delhi, Khan said.

Aamna Aasif, who was with the injured media student Shadab Farooq said, "We were near the University in the crowd and from near a pillar of a flyover, a man suddenly emerged brandishing his gun."

"The students tried to grab him but he cleverly walked backwards closer to policemen and shot from there," she said.

"Shadab was closest to the man.The police instead of helping us stood there. They even saw the gun in his hand as he had raised his hand quite visibly before shooting. We had no time to think. We started running towards him (Shadab) to take him the hospital. The police didn't even remove barricades to let us take himm" Aasif said.

Another student Mohd Sharjeel said, "The police must do an inquiry on the policemen posted on duty at Jamia on January 30. They were first showed indifference and then no remorse".