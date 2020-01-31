Jamia firing: Accused sent to 14-day protective custody

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2020, 19:01pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 19:01pm ist
Representative image.

The youth who fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia University, in which a student was injured, was on Friday sent to a 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

The accused was presented before the Board in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the youth.

On Thursday, the accused fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Jamia student Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

The Crime Branch is probing the case.

