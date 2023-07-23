Jamia Millia Islamia to get medical college, international campus

Jamia Millia Islamia will have a medical college soon, Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Sunday, making the announcement during the centenary celebrations of the varsity. Akhtar said that the Union Government has granted the university permission to start a medical college.

She further said that the university is aiming to open an international campus in the Middle East.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was the chief guest at the function.

“We have dentistry, physiotherapy, first aid health centres, but a medical college has been missing in Jamia. As a VC, I have always requested for a medical college, on behalf of my students and faculty. We requested the Government of India for the same, and now I am happy to announce that JMI has been granted the permission to establish a medical college at the campus,” Akhtar said at the ceremony.

She said it is a dream come true for the varsity. “Our hard work has been successful. Our dream of several years has come true today. I would like to thank the Prime Minister, Education Minister, President and the Vice President for helping us with this," she said.