Jammu and Kashmir L-G enquires about facilities provided to Amarnath yatris

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday interacted with Shri Amarnathji pilgrims and enquired about the facilities and services being provided to them by the administration.

Sinha, who visited the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, directed the officials to ensure that pilgrims should get the best facilities during the yatra.

“Interacted with Shri Amarnathji pilgrims, officers, and ponywalas at Baltal base camp earlier today. Enquired about the facilities, quality of services, well-being of Yatris, volunteers and carried out on-site inspection of Control Rooms,” office LG J&K tweeted.

“Adequate arrangements are in place to ensure safe & smooth Yatra. Directed the officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drive along the Yatra route and base camp,” it added.

The Lt Governor has also lauded the role of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in making the yatra completely successful. The yatra to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas started on June 30 and will culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, on August 11.

In the last five days since the 43-day yatra started, over 50,000 pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the cave shrine and some of them have left for their home states while others are on the way.

The yatris are fully satisfied with the arrangements made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and local administration right from Lakhanpur Jammu to the holy cave.

“We didn’t face any problem anywhere while performing the yatra. The local people are also cooperative and the services provided by langar Sewadars are really excellent,” said Ram Sevak, a pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh.