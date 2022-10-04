Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest prime accused in murder case of DG Prisons

A 23-year-old working as a domestic help was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia, police said.

Yasir Lohar's arrest followed a major all-night manhunt, police said in a statement, adding that his interrogation had begun.

In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of DG Prison, Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started: ADGP Mukesh Singh https://t.co/ymvYv9aL6g — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

He was arrested from a field in Kanhachak area. Lohar is a resident of Halla-Dhandrath village in Ramban district.

Lohia was found dead at his residence in the outskirts of Jammu on Monday night. There were burn injuries and his throat was slit, officials said.

Terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for his murder, which took place at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)