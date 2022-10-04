J&K Police arrest key accused for murder of DG Prisons

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest prime accused in murder case of DG Prisons

Yasir Lohar's arrest followed a major all-night manhunt, police said in a statement

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 13:04 ist
Jammu: Police personnel outside the residence of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia, on the outskirts of Jammu, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Lohia was found murdered at his residence late on Monday night. Credit: PTI Photo

A 23-year-old working as a domestic help was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia, police said.

Yasir Lohar's arrest followed a major all-night manhunt, police said in a statement, adding that his interrogation had begun.

He was arrested from a field in Kanhachak area. Lohar is a resident of Halla-Dhandrath village in Ramban district.

Lohia was found dead at his residence in the outskirts of Jammu on Monday night. There were burn injuries and his throat was slit, officials said. 

Lohia was found murdered at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu late Monday night.

Terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for his murder, which took place at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Amit Shah

What's Brewing

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

Forgiving others

Forgiving others

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

Right to free food and the economy

Right to free food and the economy

Why Teacher’s Day?

Why Teacher’s Day?

 