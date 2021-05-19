Jammu and Kashmir records 62 Covid-19 deaths, 3,969 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 62 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the total tally to 3,355 while 3,969 fresh cases were also recorded in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 2,55,888.

J&K, which has been engulfed in the second wave of Covid-19, has reported 1,072 deaths since May 1. On Monday, the union territory (UT) reported the highest death toll of 73, while 71 fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

As per a daily media bulletin of the 62 fresh fatalities, 39 were reported in the Jammu division, while 23 from Kashmir. Similarly, 2,594 of the fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division and 1,375 in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

There are a total of 50,494 active cases in J&K, 29,522 in Kashmir, and 20,972 in Jammu. A total of 4,338 Covid-19 positive patients recovered from the deadly virus today taking the total recoveries to 2,02,039.

As per the official figures, the administration has increased the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients to 5,476 of which 3,382 patients are admitted, 2,875 on oxygen support, and 118 on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain affected across J&K in view of Corona Curfew that entered into the 21st straight day on Wednesday even as many people were booked for violating the lockdown. The restrictions on the public movement and assembly continued on Wednesday. The people mostly stayed indoors.

It may be recalled that on April 29, the J&K administration imposed curfew in 11 districts to curtail the spread of Covid-19, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.