Jammu and Kashmir reports 18th COVID-19 death on May 20

Jammu and Kashmir reported 18th death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday after a 40-year-old positive patient from southern Anantnag district died at a Srinagar hospital.

With the fresh death, the total number of COVID deaths in J&K have reached 18, of which 16 are from Kashmir and two from Jammu region.

Officials said the patient from Bijbehara area of Anantnag , who had tested COVID positive recently, died at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

They said that the patient was shifted to SKIMS from SMHS hospital with gastronomic and other problems.

In the past five days, seven people who had tested positive have lost life in Srinagar hospitals. Five of them had known co-morbidities, doctors said.

The first death due to COVID19 in J&K was on March 26 of a member of Tableegi-Jamaat, who had traveled history outside. The second death took place on March 29, a resident of Baramulla with no travel history. The third death took place on April 7, the deceased being a resident Bandipora resident whose sample tested positive after he passed away.

Till Tuesday evening, Jammu and Kashmir had reported 1317 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 647 have recovered while 652 are Active Positive.