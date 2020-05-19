Jammu and Kashmir reports another coronavirus death; toll stands at 17

A day after Jammu and Kashmir recorded three COVID-19 deaths, a 55-year-old novel coronavirus patient with cancer history, died at a Srinagar hospital on Tuesday taking the toll of the viral illness in the Union Territory to 17.

In the past four days, six people who had tested positive, have died in Srinagar hospitals. Five of them had known co-morbidities, doctors said.

Medical Superintendent of tertiary-care SKIMS hospital, Dr Farooq Jan said a COVID-19 positive patient from Rafiabad in Baramulla died of a cardiac arrest. He said the patient was admitted to the hospital for some time now.

The first death due to COVID-19 in J&K was on March 26 of a member of Tableegi-Jamaat, who had travel history outside. The second death took place on March 29, a resident of Baramulla with no travel history. The third death took place on April 7, the deceased was a Bandipora resident whose sample tested positive after he passed away.

There has been a huge surge in COVID-19 positive cases in J&K since the last few days with 106 new cases, half of them police personnel and their family members, and five doctors, reported on Monday.