Jammu and Kashmir security our top priority: CRPF chief A P MMaheshwari

The CRPF on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir was its top priority and stressed on the need for effective synergy among security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace in the Union territory.

"Jammu and Kashmir is considered the crown of India and its security is our utmost priority," DG CRPF A P Maheshwari said, addressing a joint darbar of police and CRPF personnel in Shopian district.

He complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other central forces for successfully handling security and law and order duties in the UT.

Maheshwari added that the CRPF has been working with the Jammu and Kashmir Police for a long time and good results have come due to coordinated efforts.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh also addressed the darbar. He said the good work done by the J&K Police, CRPF and other forces was being recognised everywhere.

"The forces will continue their collective work to safeguard the interests of the people in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.