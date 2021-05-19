Jammu and Kashmir to have 5-bedded Covid-19 centers in every panchayat

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed Deputy Commissioners and the Health Department to keep five-bedded Covid care centres available in every panchayat.

“Directed DCs & Health Department to ensure 5-bedded Covid Care Centre in every Panchayat of J&K as many households may not have the option for isolation of Covid positive patients in their own residence. Each Centre to have One Oxygen-Supported Bed for immediate patient care," Office of LG, tweeted.

In another tweet, he said that Rs 1 lakh has been approved from the capex budget for the creation of facilities in schools, community halls or panchayat ghars in consultation with the nearest Health Centre and Panchayat representatives.

“These Centres shall be equipped with necessary medical kit and linked to nearest health centres. This will strengthen health infrastructure in rural areas,” it said. “The persons needing isolation shall be identified by the panchayats/concerned medical staff /ASHA workers. Mobile testing vans to be utilised to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers.”

In another tweet, he said, “Medical officers to establish referral linkage with dedicated Covid Health Centres and dedicated Covid Hospitals. Ambulance services in rural areas to have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to Covid-dedicated hospitals.”

Though daily cases of Covid-19 in J&K continue to fall after hitting a peak earlier this month, deaths continue to rise with over 70 fatalities recorded in the last two days.