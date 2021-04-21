Jammu has at least 28 cases of UK, other Covid variants; none in Kashmir

While terming the steep increase in coronavirus cases challenging, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that the growth rate in Covid-19 positive cases was 8.12 per cent, which is much higher than what it was last year.

"At present we have 13,400 active cases. Last year we had 22,000 positive cases at a peak. In April, there were 77 deaths. Rate of growth in cases is 8.12 per cent. Mortality rate is 1.38% in J&K," Financial Commissioner Health, Atal Duloo, told reporters in Jammu.

He said the situation was challenging if compared it with last year April.

Duloo, who was flanked by government spokesman Rohit Kansal, said 28 cases of the UK Covid variant and other new strains were reported in Jammu and none from Kashmir.

"We are conducting 40,000 tests a day in J&K UT,” he said, adding that government has framed a five-pillared strategy to deal with the situation