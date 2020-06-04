Jammu & Kashmir records biggest single-day spike with 285 coronavirus cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest single-day jump of 285 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total tally to over 3,100 with 35 deaths.

The number of active cases stood at 3,142 with 2,059 active positives and 1,048 recoveries. The recovery rate has declined in the past week due to the growing number of cases.

From 500 cases on April 28 to 1,000 cases on May 15, it took J&K 17 days to double its COVID-19 cases. However, in the last 19 days the cases have more than tripled.

Over the past week, the number of positive cases in J&K has been on a rise. Since May 29, 1106 cases have added up to the tally. Over the week, the proportion of pregnant women among total cases is also increasing. On Wednesday, 26 out of the 109 total cases reported from Kashmir division were pregnant women.

According to the daily Media Bulletin, of the 285 new cases, 222 were reported in Kashmir while 63 were reported from Jammu division. Fresh cases were reported from all the 10 districts of Kashmir valley, taking the total tally in the division to 2,407.

The highest jump was in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district that registered 49 new cases including six people with travel histories, while neighboring Shopian district recorded 35 new cases, followed by Baramulla , Anantnag and Srinagar that registered 29, 27 and 25 cases respectively.

In the Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in nine out of ten districts, taking the division’s tally to 735. So far, 1048 cases have recovered with 888 of those are from Kashmir and 160 from the Jammu division.

Earlier in the day, a 60-year-old man from Noorbagh area of Srinagar died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the eighth Srinagar resident and 35th in the Union Territory to die of the novel coronavirus disease.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest COVID-19 case density areas in the country which is over 250 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is 160. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions Valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.