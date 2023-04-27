Jammu-Srinagar NH closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Thursday after a landslide in Ramban district, leaving over 300 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The landslide took place in the Shalgari area of the district, which is being battered by rains, they said.

Over 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, the officials said. They said work is on to reopen the highway for traffic.

"Continuous shooting stones, slides block traffic at Shalgadi, near Banihal. Arrangements made in shelter sheds for stranded passengers," according to the Twitter handle of the Ramban deputy commissioner.