'Jan Samarth': PM Modi launches online scheme for loan seekers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday launched a scheme under which bank loan seekers in the country can digitally apply for loans and get the approval online on a single platform without having to run from pillar to post.

The scheme called 'Jan Samarth' has four loan categories -- education, Agri infra, livelihood and business activity, and over 125 lenders on the platform.

"Instead of going through different websites of different ministries, it is better that he has access to one portal of the Government of India for the solution of his problems. Today ‘Jan Samarth’ portal has been launched with this goal in mind. Now all the credit-linked schemes of the Government of India will not be available on different micro sites, but at one place," Modi said launching the scheme.

Greater emphasis on the scheme has been given to the youth, who can set up an enterprise of their choice and run them hassle-free.

"Now the youth and the middle-class people of the country have got a platform in the form of Jan Samarth for end-to-end delivery. With easier and minimum procedures, it is also natural that more and more people will come forward to take loans. This portal is going to play an important role in increasing self-employment and taking the government schemes to all the beneficiaries," he said.

The portal also seeks to help students, who can easily get information about the government schemes which will benefit them the most.

He urges bankers to increase their participation as much as possible to make it easier for the youth to get loans and to make the Jan Samarth portal a success.

The prime minister also stressed the need to make India's banks and currency an important part of the international trade and supply chain.

Modi also launched coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. These coins will be circulated soon.

"These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of Amrit Kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country," Modi said while addressing the iconic week celebration.