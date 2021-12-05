Jane Goodall conferred Sanctuary award

Legendary scientist, ethologist, conservationist, and messenger of peace, Jane Goodall has been conferred with the “Legend Award” by Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

Retired civil servant, ornithologist, mammalogist, artist, and author Anwaruddin Choudhury was conferred with the prestigious “Lifetime Service Award”.

The Sanctuary Wildlife Awards 2021, instituted by Sanctuary Nature Foundation. were presented on Saturday.

"Since the year 2000, we have been honouring our nation’s true heroes, the dharti sevaks, who live to champion and protect the biosphere that supports us all. These men and women live the truth that working with nature's maintenance engineers -- single-celled organisms, plants, molluscs, insects, amphibians, birds and mammals -- the original Gardeners of Eden -- is the only real hope we have of healing our one and only home,” said Bittu Sehgal, founder and Editor, Sanctuary Asia.

This year, the Sanctuary Wildlife Service Awards and the Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards were held together on the same night.

The Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Award was won by Ganesh Chowdhury while Sandeep Das and Sridhar Sivaram were ranked second and third, respectively.

The “Green Teacher Award” went to Yuvan Aves.

The three “Young Naturalist Award” went to Ayushi Jain, a researcher, community conservationist, and student, Ramya Nair, a researcher, anthropologist, and conservationist and Radheshyam Pemani Bishnoi, wildlife conservationist, animal rescuer, and photographer.

“Saving our biosphere is the most efficient way to halt the climate crisis. The many collateral benefits include better water security, reduced floods and droughts, and the sequestration of atmospheric carbon. DSP has been working together with Sanctuary since the last 20 years and are proud of our association to support those foot soldiers working to save all this and more,” added Hemendra Kothari, Chairman, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.

The event was hosted by Dia Mirza, actor, producer, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals.

