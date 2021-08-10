Jantar Mantar rally: Ashwini Upadhyay, 5 others detained over anti-Muslim slogans

Six people including former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay have been detained in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar on Sunday, Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

The others arrested over anti-Muslim slogans are Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, Deepak.

The National Commission for Minorities on Monday had issued a notice to Delhi's deputy commissioner of police over anti-Muslim slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here and asked the official to apprise it of the action taken in the matter.

As directed by NCM Vice-Chairman Atif Rasheed, the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the news in social media regarding an event organized under "Bharat Jodo Movement" which took place at Jantar Mantar, wherein anti-Muslim slogans were raised, the notice said.

A video widely circulated on social media shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.