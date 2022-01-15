January 16 to be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 150 start-ups today and declared January 16 as 'National Start-up Day'.

"I congratulate all the start-ups of the country, all the innovative youth who are raising the Flag of India in the world of start-ups. It has now been decided to celebrate January 16 as National Start-up Day to ensure that this culture of start-ups reaches far and wide in the country, " he said.