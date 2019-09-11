Jap team to scurry Nagaland jungles for WW-II remains

A Japanese team has started its 10-day search for the mortal remains of Japanese soldiers, who died during the World War-II, in the jungles of Nagaland.

The team of Japan Association for Recovery & Repatriation of War Casualties (JARRWC) held a meeting with the officials of the Nagaland government in Kohima on Tuesday.

They have formed the government, support and security during the search.

Many Japanese soldiers had died fighting the Allied Forces during the Battle of Kohima in 1944.

The Japanese forces, which had entered Northeast from neighbouring Burma (now Myanmar), tried to capture the Kohima Ridge, near Kohima, through which British and Indian troops were supplied, but were defeated.

A statement issued by Nagaland government said that the team will first visit villages like Jotsoma, Kigwema and Rusoma in Kohima district, where information about the presence of mortal remains of "Japanese war martyrs" was established.

They will later visit Yikhum village under Wokha district, Chakhabama in Kohima district and Jessami under Phek district.

"They will first try to collect information by interviewing informants who could provide vital clues on the location of the remains of the Japanese war martyrs. Besides that, field investigation of burial sites will be done based on the information collected in research activities so as to confirm the burial condition of the remains under the ground by excavating the soil surface at the site where the excavated site will be reburied," said the statement.

In the second phase of the search operation from November 10 to 24, the team will carry out a search in the hills.

"Considering the sentiments of the bereaved families of those deceased Japanese soldiers, some of whom have reached a very advanced age, prompt recovery of the mortal remains of dead soldiers has become a top priority for the visiting delegation. Nagaland government will provide all possible support and security to the team," it said.

The team leader, Kazuhiko Furumoto, requested the Nagaland government to support their survey mission and provide security.