Javadekar felicitates frontline 'COVID-19 warriors'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 23:56 ist
Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar presents a certificate to 'corona warriors' at his residence, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday hailed the contribution of frontline "COVID-19 warriors" such as healthcare workers, police personnel and sanitation workers, as he handed out letters of appreciation to them.

 The letters were signed by the minister and 40 civilians, and were handed over to COVID-19 warriors -- doctors, nurses, bankers, sanitation staff, postal department employees, among others.

 Hailing the contribution of the COVID-19 warriors, Javadekar said they were fighting the battle against the pandemic at the frontlines fearlessly.

"India will win and coronavirus will be defeated," Javadekar asserted. 

