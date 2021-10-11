JCO, 4 jawans killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K

JCO, 4 soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Poonch

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2021, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 13:15 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers lost their lives during a counter-terror operation in J&K's Poonch sector, according to ANI quoting sources. 

More to follow...

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorist
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 