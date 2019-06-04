JD (U), RJD, Cong slam Giriraj for attack on Nitish

Hours after controversial BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan for hosting Iftar party, the JD (U) as well as Opposition leaders have slammed the BJP minister.

“In Bihar, there is a rule of law where governance takes place as per the Constitution. People from different religions have the liberty to practice their faith,” said Nitish’s close aide and minister Neeraj Kumar.

Nitish’s another ministerial colleague Ashok Choudhary was more scathing. “During Lok Sabha elections, Giriraj would make phone calls to Nitish’s office at least ten times a day, with a request to hold Bihar CM’s meeting in Begusarai. Now that he has won, he is criticising Nitish. This is very unfair,” said Choudhary.

The whole fracas began when Giriraj on Tuesday slammed Nitish as well as Ram Vilas Paswan for hosting Iftar parties and asked them why they don’t do so during Hindu festival Navratra.

The JD (U) took umbrage over such remarks. “For decades you have been befooling people in the name of Ram temple. For how long will you divide Hindus and Muslims? The PM has asked leaders like you not to spread hatred in the society,” another JD (U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.

Congress legislator Prem Chandra Mishra, RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwary and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi also came out in support of Nitish and blasted Giriraj for his utterances. “Nitish’s secular credentials cannot be questioned by leaders like Giriraj,” said Mishra.