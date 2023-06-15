JD(U) calls for building consensus by talking to all stakeholders on UCC

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday advocated attempts to build a consensus on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said all stakeholders, a reference to members of different religions and communities, must be taken into confidence.
Party spokesperson K C Tyagi cited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 2017 letter to the then Law Commission Chairperson B S Chauhan in which Kumar had said the UCC must be seen as a measure of reform for people's welfare and not a "political instrumentality" to be hurriedly imposed against their wishes and without consultations.
"Any attempt to impose a UCC without obtaining through substantive consultations the concurrence of various religious groups, especially the minorities, could lead to social friction and an erosion of faith in the constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion," he had said.
The enforcement of a UCC would require all current laws applicable in such matters in respect of Muslims, Christians, Parsis and Hindus (including Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains) to be scrapped, Tyagi cited Kumar and added that an agreement can hardly be taken without substantive consultations with all stakeholders, including states.
The Law Commission on Wednesday had initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.
