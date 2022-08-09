JD(U) seeks appointment from Bihar Governor amid intense political activity in state

Amid intense political activities in Patna, JD(U) has sought an appointment from Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, news agency ANI reported. Speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar's party will pull out of its alliance with NDA and join hands with Congress and RJD with Kumar still at the helm of affairs.

Parallel meetings of the JD(U), and the opposition RJD were on in Patna on Tuesday amid talks of a major political move by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is being held at the chief minister’s official residence.

The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi’s Circular Road bungalow, a stone’s throw from the CM’s Anney Marg residence.

The BJP is also holding a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad’s residence and among those present there include party’s state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Allies since the 1990s, JD(U) and BJP have in the recent past squabbled on issues ranging from Agnipath, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers.

Although JD(U) supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice presidential polls, Nitish Kumar's absence at a number of functions related to these and his decision to skip Sunday's NITI Aayog meet, coupled with his silence amid the political standoff, has kept political watchers on tenterhooks.

