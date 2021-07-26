JEE-Advanced 2021 to be held on October 3

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for admission in IITs will be held on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.

Pradhan said that the exam will be conducted adhering to all Covid-related protocols.

The JEE-Advanced, earlier scheduled for July 3, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, IIT Kharagpur which is the administering authority for the examination, had released the information brochure for the exam.

Students who had cleared the JEE-Mains 2020 but could not appear for the JEE-Advanced last year have been permitted to register directly for the JEE-Advanced 2021.