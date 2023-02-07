JEE-Main January edition: 20 candidates score perfect 100

JEE-Main Janedition: 20 candidates score perfect 100

The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty candidates have scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males.

"The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

JEE-Mains
India News
exams

