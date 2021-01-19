JeM militant module busted in Anantnag: J&K police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday busted a module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in southern Anantnag district by arresting a militant and a militant associate.

A police spokesperson said that during multiple raids conducted by Army’s 1st Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police, one recently recruited militant of proscribed JeM outfit namely Ayaaz Ahmad Bhat was apprehended. “One Chinese pistol, one magazine and seven live rounds were recovered from him,” he said.

The spokesperson added that acting upon separate information that militants were “planning to lob grenades in Anantnag town, forces laid surprise nakas at multiple places.”

“During checking one militant associate namely Rayees Ahmad Mir of JeM outfit was apprehended. One hand grenade was recovered from his possession,” he said and added that investigations were going on in both the cases.