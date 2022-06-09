Jharkhand: 2 rape accused thrashed, one dies after being set on fire

Jharkhand: 2 rape accused thrashed, set on fire

The incident took place in a village in Sadar Police Station area on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two youths accused of raping a girl have been beaten up and set on fire by villagers in Jharkhand's Gumla district, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in a village in Sadar Police Station area on Wednesday night.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Gumla Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Chandra Lal said.

"The duo had allegedly raped the minor on Wednesday. When the girl’s family members and other villagers came to know about the incident, they got hold of the accused from a neighbouring village, of which they were residents. The mob then brought the youths to the survivor's village, thrashed them and set them on fire," Lal told PTI.

One of the accused succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while the condition of the other is critical, he said.

The accused's motorbike was also set on fire.

The girl's family lodged an FIR with the Sadar Police Station, and the survivor will be sent for medical examination, the officer said.

A police team has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he added.

Jharkhand
Fire
rape
India News

