Jharkhand BJP chief suffers heart attack; undergoes angioplasty

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash suffered a heart attack on Thursday, following which he underwent angioplasty at a state-run hospital here, a party spokesperson said.

"He is recovering fast after undergoing angioplasty," BJP spokesperson Shiv Pujan Pathak said in a statement.

Angioplasty is a medical procedure used to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and enquired about Prakash's condition from the doctors, a CMO release said.

BJP national president J P Nadda also called up RIMS Director Dr D K Singh to enquire about the condition of Prakash.

"After getting the details of treatment provided (to Prakash) and (told about) stable condition of Prakash Ji, he (J P Nadda) expressed appreciation for quick and timely treatment to the Jharkhand BJP president amid the COVID-19 outbreak," Dr Singh said.

State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon and Health Minister Banna Gupta also visited the RIMS and spoke with Dr Singh and other medical practitioners treating Prakash.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Babulal Marandi, BJP's organisational secretary Dharampal and a host of other leaders wished speedy recovery of Prakash.