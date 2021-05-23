Jharkhand CM pokes holes in Centre’s Covid policy

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren slammed the central government’s “mishandling” of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, saying that states were left out of the decision-making process in an interview with the Sunday Express.

The Centre had wrested control over vital medical supplies, including the portioning of oxygen, medical equipment and vaccines but had fallen short on delivering the aid states needed to weather the crisis, the chief minister said.

Soren laid into the Centre’s vaccine policy, pointing out that his state had not been given nearly as many vaccine doses as it needed. According to Soren, Jharkhand needed close to 3.5-4 crore doses of vaccine but had only received 40 lakh so far.

“Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, despite being a civic body, can float a global tender for vaccinating Mumbai citizens… it has a huge budget. But Jharkhand cannot,” he said. He said less wealthy states could not manage to procure vaccines on their own for fear of going bankrupt.

Mumbai’s current plans to procure a crore of Sputnik V vaccines will likely come with a Rs 700-crore price tag. Although the Centre has allowed states to import vaccines from overseas private players, the move will potentially increase competition and lower states’ bargaining power. Some have suggested that the country would get doses cheaper if the Centre imported doses in bulk.

Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi, has so far inoculated more than 3.9 lakh people but the state is lagging in its goal to vaccinate 1.57 crore people within its boundaries who fall under the 18-44 age bracket. The state was forced to delay the vaccination drive for the age group earlier this month due to tight supply from vaccine manufacturers.

Soren urged political parties to keep their political ideologies aside for the moment and tackle the situation together.

“At present, a boat is stuck in the middle of the ocean. First, let us bring the boat ashore. Then we can fight,” Soren said, adding that even people in “power and position” should question the government’s “mishandling” of the situation.

Soren also called for transparency with respect to the utilisation of the PM CARES Fund. He said that thousands of crores had been collected under the scheme and the Centre should give an account of it to the country.