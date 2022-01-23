Jharkhand joins the chorus against IAS rules amendment, CM Soren writes to PM Modi

Jharkhand has joined the chorus against the Centre's proposed move to amend service rules to call IAS, IPS and IFoS officers on deputation even without state's consent, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying that the "draconian" proposal is contrary to the spirit of cooperative federalism and an attempt to design a lever to exercise "indirect" control over the officers in Opposition-ruled states.

Soren shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning that it has "immense potential to be misused for harassment of officers and vendetta politics" against the state government and could "further strain the already stressed" Centre-state relations.

Urging Modi to "bury it at this stage only", he said it was high time for the Centre to introspect and find out the reasons for the "perceptible decline over a couple of the last few years" in the number of people opting to go on central deputation.

Around a dozen states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, have already expressed their opposition to the Centre's move, a proposal which it says is necessitated because of shortage of officers at the Centre.

Expressing his "strong reservations and apprehensions" about the move, Soren said it forces any officer of the All India Service serving in state to come on deputation to the Centre without the consent of the concerned officer and the no-objection certificate of the state.

"If the objective is to meet the shortage of officers serving in the affairs of the Government of India then, I must say, it is not a desirable move because the state government exclusively get the services of only three category of officers ie IAS, IPS and IFoS whereas the Government of India every years a huge pool of officers from more than 30 odd other All India Services for which UPSC makes recommendations without fail. The shortage in the Ministries of the GOI can be easily met from this pool of officers," he said.

Citing the "acute shortage" of officers -- 140 IAS officers serving in the state against a sanctioned strength is 215 and 95 IPS are working against a sanctioned strength of 149 -- in Jharkhand, he said many officers are holding more than one charge and their forced removal would make it "extremely difficult" for a state government in its functioning, including in the timely implementation of central government projects.

Soren also expressed his apprehension about the sudden deputation as it could "demotivate the officer, lower his morale and create a fear psychosis in his mind". This could also have an impact on the officer's objectivity and efficiency as they may be unable to give candid opinion in matters which entail taking sides in sensitive matters of Centre-state disputes, which are in plenty in a mineral-rich state like Jharkhand.

"I would also like to iterate here that the proposed amendments seem to be contrary to the spirit of cooperative federalism and fundamentally they appear to be an attempt to design a lever to exercise indirect control over the officers functioning in the affairs of the state where the political party in power is different from the one at the Centre," he said.

"These amendments thus strike at the very root of the Constitutional scheme of federal governance. Undoubtedly this move is likely to further strain Centre-state relations. It has immense potential to be misused for harassment of officers and vendetta politics against the state government," he said.

