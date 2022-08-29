Jharkhand Political Crisis Live: Amid horse-trading fears, UPA MLAs ask Guv Bais to clear the air around EC ruling on Soren
Jharkhand Political Crisis Live: Amid horse-trading fears, UPA MLAs ask Guv Bais to clear the air around EC ruling on Soren
updated: Aug 29 2022, 07:58 ist
Track political updates from Jharkhand here.
07:48
Clear the air: UPA to Guv Bais amid horse-trading fears
As the suspense over the continuation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren continued, UPA charged the Governor with encouraging political horse-trading by deliberately delaying announcing a decision on the CM's membership in the legislature.
As the suspense over the fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren continues to raise the political temperatures in the state, the opposition BJP on Sunday lashed out at him over his "picnic" on a boat with MLAs at Latratu dam in Khunti district the day before.
Clear the air: UPA to Guv Bais amid horse-trading fears
As the suspense over the continuation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren continued, UPA charged the Governor with encouraging political horse-trading by deliberately delaying announcing a decision on the CM's membership in the legislature.
Read more
BJP slams Soren over 'picnic' with MLAs
As the suspense over the fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren continues to raise the political temperatures in the state, the opposition BJP on Sunday lashed out at him over his "picnic" on a boat with MLAs at Latratu dam in Khunti district the day before.
Read more
Soren meets state Congress chief amid political crisis
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday met Congress's state in-charge Avinash Pandey amid the looming political crisis in the state.
Read more