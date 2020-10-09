Jharkhand reports 784 new Covid-19 cases, 8 more fatalities

Jharkhand reports 784 new Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Oct 09 2020, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 11:58 ist

At least 784 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, which pushed the tally to 90,486, while eight fresh fatalities raised the toll to 775, a health department official said on Friday.

Five deaths were recorded in Ranchi, and one each in Palamu, Ramgarh, and Bokaro, he said.

Of the 784 new cases, Ranchi accounted for 247 cases, followed by East Singhbhum at 233.

Altogether 80,439 have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand currently has 9,272 active coronavirus cases, he said.

As many as 32,092 samples were tested for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Thursday, he added. 

