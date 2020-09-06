Jharkhand sees 1,774 new Covid-19 cases, 7 fresh deaths

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally inched towards the 50,000-mark on Sunday with the detection of 1,774 new cases, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 462, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the state's caseload to 49,817, it said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 656, followed by East Singhbhum (244), West Singhbhum (164) and Dhanbad (145), the bulletin said.

There are now 15,025 active Covid-19 cases in the state, while 34,330 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 39,777 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.