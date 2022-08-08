Jharkhand's tribal festival to begin tomorrow

The two-day Jharkhand Janjatiya Mahotsav (Tribal Festival) will commence on Tuesday (August 9) and is scheduled to take place at Ranchi’s Morhabadi Maidan. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, last week, unveiled the logo of the festival.

The chief minister has stated that the grand event is a matter of pride for the state, and is an effort toward raising the voice of the tribal society, adding that Jharkhand is a land of heroes. Soren added that it’s for the first time after the state’s formation that such a programme at a grand scale is being organised. Representatives of other tribal communities, from other states, are also expected to be a part of the festival.

Soren, at the time of unveiling the logo, had mentioned the state government’s efforts being made towards the upliftment of the tribal community. The chief minister has promised to strengthen such programmes in the near future.

Jharkhand is a state where the tribal community has a very strong presence. The community has its distinct history and has asserted its identity globally, and the people representing the community have been at the forefront for centuries, for preserving their society, culture and civilization, the CM has stated.

The great heroes of Jharkhand – Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Veer Budhu Bhagat, Tilka Manjhi, Chand-Bhairav, Telanga Khadia, and Sheikh Bhikhari – have offered all they could for the state and for the nation. Soren added that there are still many historical accounts of the community that need to be explored, ones that will help in knowing the community better.