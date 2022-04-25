Mevani gets bail in case over objectionable post on PM

Jignesh Mevani gets bail in case over 'objectionable' tweet on PM Modi

According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'considered Godse as God'

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 25 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 15:38 ist
Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has been granted bail by Kokrajhar Court in case related to tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani, an Independent MLA supported by the Congress, was apprehended from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday night after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station over his purported tweet against the Prime Minister.

According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God". 

