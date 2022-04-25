Jignesh Mevani gets bail in case over 'objectionable' tweet on PM Modi

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has been granted bail by Kokrajhar Court in case related to tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mevani, an Independent MLA supported by the Congress, was apprehended from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday night after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station over his purported tweet against the Prime Minister.
According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God".
