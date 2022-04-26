Jignesh Mevani's bail petition rejected in the second case in Assam

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Assam's Barpeta district on Tuesday rejected Gujarat MLA, Jignesh Mevani's bail petition in the second case in which he was re-arrested on Monday on charges of harassing a lady police officer.

The court remanded Mevani to five-days of police custody for interrogation into the case.

"Mevani's appeal for bail has been rejected. The court has granted five days of police remand in the Barpeta case. We will be moving the bail application to a higher forum soon," Mevani's lawyer, Angshuman Bora told DH.

The MLA was re-arrested in the Barpeta case minutes after he was granted bail by a court in Kokrajhar on Monday related to a case in which was arrested and brought to Assam by Assam police on Thursday for alleged offensive posts against PM Narendra Modi. The case was registered after a BJP leader in Kokrajhar, Arup Kumar Dey lodged an FIR alleging that Mevani's tweet about the PM was likely to "incite a section of the masses belonging to a certain community."

Mevani was re-arrested based on a complaint lodged by a woman police officer, who alleged that the Gujarat MLA had harassed her and obstructed her from discharging her official duty. The lady police officer alleged that Mevani had threatened her while he was being taken to Kokrajhar from Guwahati airport on Thursday.

While being taken to Kokrajhar court, Mevani had alleged that his arrest was vendetta politics by BJP and RSS to tarnish his image.

Congress, on the other hand, alleged that Mevani was arrested by the BJP-led government in Assam keeping in mind his growing clout in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections.